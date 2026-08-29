Dozens of Palestinian children gathered at Gaza Port to protest Israel’s designation of kites as a threat on Aug. 25, 2026. Photo by Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images

Children in Gaza can’t even fly kites anymore – without risking their lives.

Israel continues to ensure kids in Gaza have no childhood – whether by killing them, displacing them, wounding them, imprisoning them, and/or starving them, and now by taking away one of the few things that bring them joy. The cruelty is hard to comprehend.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to fly its quadcopters and launch missiles with impunity.

Just this week, Israeli fire killed at least four children across Gaza and the occupied West Bank: 4-year-olds Hassan al-Hafi and Muhammad Abdel Salam Taha, 10-year-old Amal Nash’at Abu Khater, and 14-year-old Islam Ahmed Ajouri.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers continued their siege of the Palestinian village of Qusra and their attacks on other areas of the West Bank. Here’s more on those stories and others from another troubling week in Palestine: