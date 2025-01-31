We’re officially 10 days into the second Trump administration and 10 days into DEI becoming the root of all evil in America – and Trump has made no exception for the deadly crash between an American Airlines commercial flight and a military Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 in the nation’s worst air disaster in over two decades.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali break down how the tragedy comes just days after Trump fired the TSA chief and the entire Aviation Security Advisory Committee, while also freezing the hiring of any new air traffic controllers.

As a combination of incompetency and conspiracism takes center stage in this kakistocratic administration, the two also break down RFK Jr’s confirmation hearing amid the all-out war Trump has unleashed on Americans’ health, from withdrawing the country from the WHO to halting any new communications from the CDC as respiratory illnesses spike.

Plus, Mehdi joins the show to talk about two other unqualified Trump picks, Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard, and just how dangerous they could be for the country if they are confirmed.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including how CNN has bent the knee to the Trump administration in its latest programming shake-up.

Be sure to catch ‘America Unhinged’ Tuesdays and Thursdays live at 8pm ET/5 pm PT over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged’ and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news and diverse voices.