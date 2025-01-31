Playback speed
Condoms for Gaza? Fact-Checking Trump’s Viral Lie

Kat Abughazaleh debunks Republican claims that the Trump administration halted $50 million of spending on condoms for Gaza.
Katherine Abughazaleh
Jan 31, 2025
6
30
Transcript

At her first-ever White House briefing, new press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the Trump administration foiled a plan to use $50 million taxpayer dollars “to fund condoms in Gaza.” On Wednesday, Trump repeated the claim, adding a new detail: the condoms were for Hamas, and Hamas was going to use these US-funded condoms to make bombs.

Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh fact-checks this viral claim in her latest ‘Vibe Check.’

Spoiler: it’s a total lie. (And make sure you watch to the end for the ridiculous Mozambique angle!)

Watch the short video above and, if you're a paid subscriber, tell us what you think in the comments!

If you enjoy these 'Vibe Checks' and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news and diverse voices.

