Condoms for Gaza? Fact-Checking Trump’s Viral Lie

At her first-ever White House briefing, new press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the Trump administration foiled a plan to use $50 million taxpayer dollars “to fund condoms in Gaza.” On Wednesday, Trump repeated the claim, adding a new detail: the condoms were for Hamas, and Hamas was going to use these US-funded condoms to make bombs.

Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh fact-checks this viral claim in her latest ‘Vibe Check.’

Spoiler: it’s a total lie. (And make sure you watch to the end for the ridiculous Mozambique angle!)

