Donald Trump exits the club house at Trump National Golf Club on Aug. 9, 2026 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Donald Trump makes things up every day – about war, the economy, his deal-making prowess. But nothing captures his compulsion for fabulism better than golf.

Early this month, Trump announced on social media that he shot a two-under-par 70 at his Bedminster NJ course to win another of his “40 Club Championships.” The 80-year-old president boasted: “It’s called TALENT, and I have it.”

Golf aficionados immediately recognized something else, called “cheating.” Conservative journalist Scott McConnell, a Trump club member who has seen him play often, posted on X: “No one like that can win a senior club championship in any universe.”

“No 80-year-old on earth with a pancake swing and the chip yips has ever shot TEN SHOTS under his age,” added golf writer Rick Reilly, an authority on the president’s game. The title of Reilly’s book on the subject: Commander in Cheat.

Millions of American golfers, trying to make their rounds a bit more respectable, take mulligans every weekend. It’s a harmless indulgence. What distinguishes Trump – a more than respectable golfer – is the extent of his cheating, not just on the course but in every realm of life.