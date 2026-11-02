On the eve of the midterm election, Democrats are eyeing a potential sweep of Congress. But is it possible?

Rahm Emanuel, a former senior aide for Clinton and Obama’s White Houses, who helped engineer a Democratic sweep of the House and Senate in 2006, joins Zeteo’s John Harwood to weigh in. The two also go back and forth on...

Emanuel’s controversial track record as Chicago mayor and Obama’s chief of staff: “If you’re looking for perfection, look somewhere else.”

Cutting off military aid to Israel

How Democrats should go forward: “On Nov. 3, the Republicans are going to lose... What we do in 2027 will determine whether we have won.”

His potential 2028 presidential ambitions

...and more.

This was a Substack live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch our next live show.

Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview, and paid subscribers can watch the full, 42-minute conversation. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

Share

Check out more from Zeteo: