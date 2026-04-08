WATCH: Will the Two-Week Iran Ceasefire Deal Hold? Mehdi Asks the Experts

After Trump walked back his plan to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran on Tuesday evening, the world is watching with bated breath and wondering what happens next.

In a must-watch Zeteo panel discussion on the heels of the two-week ceasefire deal between Trump and Iran, Mehdi is joined by three experts to break down the 10-point plan, the perception that Iran is now in a stronger place, and whether the deal will last.

“There is no doubt that Trump has given the Iranian theocracy another lease on life,” Iranian-American relations expert Trita Parsi, who correctly predicted what would happen earlier in the day, tells Mehdi. For Parsi, this is a win for the Iranians.

Meanwhile, Zeteo’s Senior Political Correspondent Asawin ‘Swin’ Suebsaeng has the latest from a Trump administration official who suggests the ceasefire deal isn’t the end of Trump’s campaign against Iran.

“A problem is Donald Trump hates being humiliated,” the official told Swin, adding, “He is going to see coverage that he was beat by the Iranians. I’m expecting that to change his thinking.”

Harrison Mann, former US army officer and new Zeteo contributor, who is also Associate Director for Campaigns and Policy at Win Without War, cautions Mehdi about the impact the ceasefire’s extension to Lebanon will have for Gazans.

“Actually, forcing an end to that front will free up more troops for the continued ethnic cleansing of Gaza,” Mann warns.

Watch the full video above to hear the panel’s analysis, plus their predictions about what will happen over the next two weeks.

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