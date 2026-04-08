Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

WATCH: Will the Two-Week Iran Ceasefire Deal Hold? Mehdi Asks the Experts

Plus, what parts of Iranian 10-point plan accepted by Trump could come back to bite him and the Republican Party, is Trump humiliated, and how will the ceasefire help the people of Lebanon and Gaza?
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Asawin Suebsaeng's avatar
Mehdi Hasan, Team Zeteo, and Asawin Suebsaeng
Apr 08, 2026

After Trump walked back his plan to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran on Tuesday evening, the world is watching with bated breath and wondering what happens next.

In a must-watch Zeteo panel discussion on the heels of the two-week ceasefire deal between Trump and Iran, Mehdi is joined by three experts to break down the 10-point plan, the perception that Iran is now in a stronger place, and whether the deal will last.

There is no doubt that Trump has given the Iranian theocracy another lease on life,” Iranian-American relations expert Trita Parsi, who correctly predicted what would happen earlier in the day, tells Mehdi. For Parsi, this is a win for the Iranians.

Meanwhile, Zeteo’s Senior Political Correspondent Asawin ‘Swin’ Suebsaeng has the latest from a Trump administration official who suggests the ceasefire deal isn’t the end of Trump’s campaign against Iran.

A problem is Donald Trump hates being humiliated,” the official told Swin, adding, “He is going to see coverage that he was beat by the Iranians. I’m expecting that to change his thinking.”

Harrison Mann, former US army officer and new Zeteo contributor, who is also Associate Director for Campaigns and Policy at Win Without War, cautions Mehdi about the impact the ceasefire’s extension to Lebanon will have for Gazans.

“Actually, forcing an end to that front will free up more troops for the continued ethnic cleansing of Gaza,” Mann warns.

Watch the full video above to hear the panel’s analysis, plus their predictions about what will happen over the next two weeks.

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

Share

Check out more from Zeteo:

BREAKING: Trump Begs Off Pledge to Genocide 90 Million

BREAKING: Trump Begs Off Pledge to Genocide 90 Million

Prem Thakker and Asawin Suebsaeng
·
Apr 7
Read full story
Hegseth Wants a Military of Yes-Men. That Should Terrify Us All

Hegseth Wants a Military of Yes-Men. That Should Terrify Us All

Harrison Mann
·
Apr 7
Read full story
Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib Agree: Genocidal Trump Has to Go

Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib Agree: Genocidal Trump Has to Go

Prem Thakker, Minnah Arshad, and 2 others
·
Apr 7
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture