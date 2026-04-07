Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on April 6, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, hours before his deadline for returning Iran to the “stone ages,” Donald Trump somehow made it even worse – threatening to kill off Iran’s “whole civilization.”

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” the president of the United States posted on Truth Social. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” He is a sociopath who threatens to kill civilians casually – and who knows how many. There are over 90 million people in Iran.

The president’s menacing threats to wipe out Iran have prompted an unseen level of backlash across the American political spectrum. Everyone from far-right conspiracists Alex Jones and Candace Owens, to former MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene, to Never Trumper Bill Kristol, to progressive lawmakers Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, is now calling for Trump’s removal from office.

Asked about his message to his Republican colleagues amid Trump’s horrific remarks, Rep. Ro Khanna told Zeteo: “When an American President threatens war crimes and threatens the extinction of a civilization, it is time to call for his removal and voting for Massie and my [War Powers Resolution] to end this war.”

By noontime in Washington, the mood inside the administration was grim. Various Trump advisers and administration appointees tell Zeteo that chances are high that the American commander in chief sharply escalates, including with attacks on high-profile civilian targets, this week. Some administration officials who had wished to gently nudge Trump in the direction of declaring “victory” and “coming home” this month sounded resigned to the “Hell” and war crimes that their leader had vowed. “The progress that was made on that has been completely reversed,” one senior US official says.

Sources add that in recent weeks, the president has been vacillating so wildly and quickly between further inflaming the bloodbath and invading, or trying to save face and pull the plug on a war effort that basically everyone in his inner orbit knows could easily bring down his administration. So, in theory, it could take another 48 hours and the right fig leaf for him to flop back in the other direction.

But by early afternoon, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, the president of the United States – sources close to him stress – was definitely not bluffing, and wanted to escalate the carnage. In other words, Trump wasn’t doing Madman Theory. He’s just a madman.

Trump’s latest threat to genocide an entire nation stems from his own self-imposed deadline – 8pm ET Tuesday – for Iran to agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which it has shut since Trump launched his illegal war, cutting off the flow of oil and throttling the global economy. If Trump targets Iran’s power plants and bridges, and carries out the war crimes he’s promised, Iran has pledged that “the entire region and Saudi Arabia will fall into complete darkness with Iran’s retaliatory strikes.”

And that’s just if Trump sticks to his original already-horrific warnings to attack Iranian infrastructure. What will occur if Trump goes even further, as his Tuesday morning message suggests?

In any case, in response to Trump’s genocidal statement, Iran cut off direct communications with the US. From threatening to kill millions of Iranian people, to actively killing Iranian negotiators, the US-Israeli coalition has only made this war of their own making harder to end at every step of the way.

Alt-right commentator Tucker Carlson, once one of Trump’s closest allies, on his Monday show urged people close to the president to refuse orders to use “some weapon of mass destruction” on Iran.

“Figure out the codes on the [nuclear] football yourself, because everything hangs in the balance right now,” Carlson said. “This is not hysteria, this is 100% real.”

Vice President JD Vance, who laughably pitched Trump as a “candidate of peace,” openly backed Trump’s violent threats on Tuesday. “We’ve got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use,” Vance warned Iran. “The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don’t change their course of conduct.”

The White House reportedly denied Trump is considering using nuclear weapons in Iran, according to AFP.

Shortly after Trump’s deranged post, Israeli Prime Minister and wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “crushing” the Iranian regime with increasing force. He claimed the military destroyed railways and bridges on Tuesday – civilian infrastructure protected by international law.

The US-Israeli war has already killed over 2,000 Iranians, including at least 212 children, and displaced 3.2 million people.

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Ahead of the 8pm “deadline,” Iran said that Kharg Island, the main oil export hub, had already been attacked. NBC News reported, citing an anonymous official, that the US had struck the island in strikes overnight, reportedly targeting military sites.

The Israeli military has already started attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure. On Monday, Israel said it struck Iran’s largest petrochemical complex, after previously targeting its nearby gas facilities, which serve the world’s largest natural gas reserve. Iran responded by attacking Saudi Arabia’s Jubail petrochemical complex.

Don’t Miss It:

Mehdi and guests will host a LIVE discussion at 8pm ET tonight (1am BST) to discuss Trump’s deadline and what happens, plus the latest from Iran.

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