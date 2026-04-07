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blam117's avatar
blam117
37m

I’m so disgusted by this administration.

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
33m

More, "I will not be ignored!", then boil the 🐰.

I see posts expecting a Dr. Strangelove finale on Iran. No.

Extra bombing, but no annihilation. More like it. IT loves the attention.

I probably will be watching Will Trent at 8pm.

Bed bug crazy 🤪 Bastard.

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