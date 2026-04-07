Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Virginia. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It would make sense if TV culture warrior Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in deep over his head with Iran, had fired three senior Army generals last week in a desperate attempt to deflect blame and turn around his disastrous war. But the real reason Hegseth is purging the ranks is much simpler: he appears to hate women and Black people and hopes to reshape the military in the image of the fascist, white supremacist Trump administration.

Not only did Hegseth start firing generals long before Trump’s disastrous Iran war kicked off, but he’s fired them at a record-exploding pace.