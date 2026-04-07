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Donald Trump has tapped the brakes on his menacing threat to kill Iran’s “whole civilization.”

In a Truth Social post just over an hour before his 8:00pm deadline, Trump wrote that, based on conversations with the Pakistani government and supposed progress on a deal with Iran, he has agreed to “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” saying “it will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!”

Trump said the reason for his walkback was that “we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives and are very far along” with a deal.

He said the US received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and says “it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” adding that the two-week ceasefire is subject to Iran agreeing “to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

It’s unclear if the 10-point proposal is the same one that Iran had already presented – before Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s “whole civilization.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it accepted the ceasefire but with a warning: “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.” Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran will allow passage through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian military supervision.

Israel has reportedly agreed to the ceasefire as well.

Trump administration officials and others close to the White House caution Zeteo that we aren’t out of the woods yet – not by a mile. During this war, the US president has careened so quickly between war plans, ordering escalation and threatening mass murder, and then suddenly racing back to his desire to save face and to declare immediate “victory,” and then flopping back in the opposite direction again. By early afternoon in Washington on Tuesday, various Trump advisers and administration officials told Zeteo that chances were sky-high that Trump would dramatically escalate soon. Some sources left the door open for a scenario where the president takes his foot off the genocidal gas on Tuesday, only to rev the war-crime machine up again in weeks, if not days. None of the sources viewed Tuesday’s deadline as a mere negotiation tactic.

On Tuesday night, two close Trump advisers say they are still expecting Trump to escalate this war in the future. Each did, however, breathe a sigh of relief that the apocalyptic war crimes were put on hold. There are few in Trump’s inner orbit who thought this war would be a good idea, or who think it’s currently anything other than a political disaster for Team Trump.

Those senior officials, however, will continue to go along to get along with whatever the Mad King decrees.

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