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Rosalba Cofer's avatar
Rosalba Cofer
41m

I'm glad trump begged off committing further war crimes even though I don't believe a word he or anyone in his administration says.

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Javid Saifi's avatar
Javid Saifi
40m

It would be wonderful to have a cease fire and for Israel and US to stop attacking. Who can trust Trump, America or Israel. They have lied twice this year.

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