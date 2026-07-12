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Republicans Slam Platner, but Stay Silent About Trump’s Assault Allegations

'This you?' Francesca Fiorentini breaks down GOP hypocrisy as Republicans react to Graham Platner's sexual assault allegations, while ignoring the many, many accusations against the U.S. president.
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Team Zeteo and Francesca Fiorentini
Jul 12, 2026

Yes, Republicans can talk about Graham Platner, the ever-scandalous Maine Senate Democratic candidate who suspended his progressive and populist campaign after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

“But how to talk about politicians attacking women without looking at the cakey old perv they’ve anointed as their king…?” asks Francesca Fiorentini, as she unpacks the shameless and inane double standards coming from the mouths of Kevin McCarthy, Senator John Kennedy, and other right-wingers sounding off on Fox.

Watch the full 3-minute video above to hear which Republican - surprise! - had the most empathy for Platner.

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