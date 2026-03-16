Pedro Sanchez in May 2025. Photo by Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images

For those wondering if there are any Western leaders upholding the minimum values of a democracy and basic human rights, the answer is just the one: Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister of Spain. Sánchez has been an outlier, a voice of dissent in a time of genocide and endless warmongering. In the aftermath of the United States and Israel’s reckless attacks on Iran, Spain was amongst the few Western states to reject yet another illegal war on a Muslim state. “Twenty-three years ago, another US administration dragged us into war in the Middle East,” Sánchez declared in a speech. “No to violations of international law. No to the illusion that we can solve the world’s problems with bombs. No to repeating the mistake of the past. No to war,” he later added in a tweet.

It’s a position long in the making.