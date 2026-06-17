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Which Crimes Could Trump and His Allies *Actually* Be Prosecuted For? Legal Expert Explains

Is Trump immune from the law? And after he’s gone, will his enablers face the consequences? Ex-federal prosecutor Joyce Vance weighs in with Zeteo’s John Harwood.
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John Harwood, Joyce Vance, and Team Zeteo
Jun 17, 2026

“If we lose the midterms, and we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison, myself included.”

That was former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, speaking at a conservative event last year. But is he right? When Donald Trump eventually leaves power, will his allies walk free, or face a legal reckoning? And can presidential immunity shield him forever?

The answer, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance tells Zeteo’s John Harwood, is complicated.

Watch the full video above to hear Vance break down who could realistically face prosecution for some of the Trump administration’s most serious crimes: from Pete Hegseth’s military strikes on boats in the Caribbean, to the ICE and DHS killings of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

We’ve made this conversation free for all subscribers, but if you support the work we do, consider upgrading to a paid subscription so you never hit a paywall again!

This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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