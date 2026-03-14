A note from our Editor-in-Chief:

Donald Trump claims the war in Gaza “is over.” The media is moving on, as the war in Iran grabs all the attention. More and more people seem to have “Gaza fatigue.” So how do we ensure Gaza, where the genocide is far from over, isn’t displaced from the news headlines? How do we combat the “fatigue”? Welcome to Zeteo’s newest segment, ‘This Week in Palestine.’ Every Saturday, we will round up stories, on a day-by-day basis, that you may have missed from Israel and the Occupied Territories. We here at Zeteo won’t be moving on.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be sending ‘This Week in Palestine’ to all Zeteo subscribers. But to ensure you get the newsletter every week, go to ‘manage subscription’ in your Substack account, scroll down, and toggle on the button for ‘This Week in Palestine’. Oh, and please make sure you’re a paid Zeteo subscriber so you can read past the paywall and support independent journalism!

-Mehdi

Saturday, March 7 – Settler Kills 28-Year-Old Palestinian

An Israeli settler shot dead ‌28-year-old Palestinian Amir Muhammad Shanaran in Masafer Yatta, an area near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, where settlers routinely harass and violently threaten villagers. Shanaran’s killing came after settlers killed two Palestinian brothers in the West Bank village of Qaryut the previous week.