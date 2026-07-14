‘Major U.S. Escalation’ Against Iran Soon, Experts Tell Zeteo

The commonly used definition of insanity — doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results — is well suited to President Trump’s latest moves in the Middle East. Whether it be declaring the United States “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” with a 20% toll on cargo passing through the Hormuz, or bombing Iran again this past Saturday and Sunday, the playbook hasn’t changed even as the results stay the same. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, by the way, mocked the toll demand, tweeting sarcastically that Trump was “absolutely right” before reiterating that 20% was “of course too much” and that Iran “will be fair.”

To try and piece together where things go from here, not just in Iran but the wider region that has experienced the fallout from this illegal war, Zeteo brought together Mehdi and three Middle experts for an insightful live Town Hall Q&A Monday evening:

Trita Parsi , executive vice president at Quincy Institute and author of several books on Iran

Rula Jebreal , a Palestinian-Italian journalist, analyst, and academic

Rami Khouri, longtime Lebanon-based journalist and former policy fellow at American University of Beirut

Together, they break down not only the immediate flashpoint at the Strait of Hormuz but also the deeper, decades-long story playing out across Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and Israel. Was the resurgence of violence inevitable, or is President Trump simply escalating to de-escalate? Is anyone prepared for what comes next? And how is Israel calculating all of its moves? The panelists also discussed:

A “ major escalation from the U.S. side in the next coming days ”, according to Parsi. “ I think it’s going to be quite terrible .”

Jebreal’s take on the New York Times investigation into Israeli intelligence’s alleged years-long effort to cultivate former Iranian president and infamous Holocaust denier Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as an asset and future Iranian leader.

The nature of the current and shaky peace deal between Lebanon and Israel that could collapse at any moment. “It’s a neo-colonial affirmation of the fact that foreign countries, Israel and the U.S., will determine what happens in Lebanon,” according to Khouri.

Paid subscribers can watch the full 45-minute video above. Free subscribers can watch a 3-minute preview of the discussion. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to unlock all premium content like this from Zeteo – and also to join future Zeteo live Town Halls Q&As where you can join the discussion.

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