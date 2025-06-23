Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
20

‘Going Through Hell’: Badar Khan Suri on his ICE Detention and Helping Fellow Detainees

The recently freed Georgetown scholar tells Prem about losing 15 pounds in detention, Gandhian philosophy, what he feels about America, and much more.
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Prem Thakker
and
Team Zeteo
Jun 23, 2025
20
Share
Transcript

“I hope that you will interview him soon.” That’s what Mapheze Saleh told me a few weeks ago at a Zeteo DC event, about her detained husband, Badar Khan Suri.

And now, we have made it happen. Suri, a Georgetown scholar, was released from ICE detention in Texas after a federal judge ordered him to be freed on bail.

He joined us to talk about the government’s case (or lack thereof) against him, his difficult yet profound experiences in detention, and how this has impacted his free speech, and the free speech of those all across the country.

In detention, Suri faced dismal conditions. The “acute malnutrition” only exacerbated other issues. One prison guard punched him behind his knee as he was unshackling him, a pain that has radiated since.

Everybody was losing weight. I lost seven kilograms [or 15 lbs.] in these two months because the food they were giving was, I mean, nothing,” Suri said, before describing the drastic results he got from a blood test he asked for. “This was acute malnutrition because of that diet, because of the sunless life we were living in, and everybody was going through the same hell experience there.

Despite the troubling conditions Suri faced, as well as the awful circumstances he observed his fellow detainees being forced into, he maintained a remarkable optimism.

The US is not just the administration; the United States is the entire society. It's my wife's country, it's your country, it's the place of my work,” he said. “So, I am an integral part of it, and it's an integral part of me, and societies are what we make.

Suri described Gandhi’s philosophy of forgiveness as pivotal to the path forward. “[W]e have to live with fellow humans, and by having this retribution or revenge, it's a perpetual, never-ending cycle that's not going to help us. So, we have to learn this art of Gandhian forgiveness and empathy – I mean the hate should be tackled with peace and compassion.”

Despite our differences, Suri says, we can persist and bridge them. “America is the perfect place for me.”

Watch the conversation above to hear more from Badar Khan Suri in conversation with Prem.

We are removing the paywall from this interview, so please do watch it in full above. Please also consider becoming a paid subscriber to help us do more work like this, and to be able to read and watch more of our content paywall-free.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, consider making a donation to Zeteo to help us continue doing important interviews like this one.

If you are a student affected by this or someone who works in or around the US government with relevant information about these developments, please contact me via email or Signal (premthakker.35).

Share

Check out more from Zeteo:

EXCLUSIVE: Wife of Kidnapped Georgetown Scholar Speaks Out in Heartbreaking Interview

EXCLUSIVE: Wife of Kidnapped Georgetown Scholar Speaks Out in Heartbreaking Interview

Prem Thakker and Team Zeteo
·
May 13
Read full story

‘ICE Is a Rogue Agency’: Zohran Mamdani Bashes ICE After Lander Arrest

‘ICE Is a Rogue Agency’: Zohran Mamdani Bashes ICE After Lander Arrest

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Jun 18
Read full story

US Bombs Iran – Is There an Antiwar Party in This Country?

US Bombs Iran – Is There an Antiwar Party in This Country?

Spencer Ackerman
·
Jun 22
Read full story

This Week in Democracy – Week 22: Dem Politician Assassinated, Millions Say 'No Kings,' and a MAGA Rift Emerges

This Week in Democracy – Week 22: Dem Politician Assassinated, Millions Say 'No Kings,' and a MAGA Rift Emerges

Team Zeteo
·
Jun 21
Read full story

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture