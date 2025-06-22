Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
2hEdited

Time for the phrase I've waited so patiently for....

"I bet you're SO PROUD you voted for Trump."

And here in the Deep South, I can use it everywhere....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mehrdad's avatar
Mehrdad
2h

There is only one party in America and that is AIPAC

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture