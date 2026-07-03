Could This Outspoken Arizona Senator Be the Dems’ Presidential Nominee in 2028?

Ever since his election to the Senate in 2024, Ruben Gallego, the junior senator from Arizona, has been widely viewed as a major Democratic presidential contender for 2028.

But can Gallego keep that momentum going, as President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice investigates him for alleged campaign finance violations? And after facing scrutiny for his relationship with disgraced Congressman Eric Swalwell?

Share

In this exclusive and wide-ranging ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, the senator discusses it all with Mehdi, and says the Trump administration is targeting him because they are “afraid” of him. Gallego also lays out his populist vision for taxing the rich, warning that the U.S is fast becoming a country “that is largely led by, really, oligarch families.”

Here are the other major topics Mehdi and Gallego discuss in the interview:

Gallego’s insistence on limiting all billionaires’ influence over politics, including the Soros family

Whether the senator would vote to cut aid to Israel

The senator’s record on immigration, including voting for the controversial and draconian Laken Riley Act

Gallego’s plan to ‘tear down’ ICE while also opposing the slogan ‘Abolish ICE’

What the victory of democratic socialists in Democratic primary races in New York and Colorado mean for the party

Whether he will consider running for president in 2028. Share

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview for free, with no paywall. Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to watch the full interview and get access to all of Zeteo’s premium content.