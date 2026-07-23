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‘Five-Alarm Fire’: Top Senate Democrat on ‘Corrupt’ Elections, AIPAC Funding, and Ending the Iran War

Mehdi challenges Mark Warner, the pro-Israel vice-chair of the Senate Intel Committee, on why he won’t say genocide, the future of ICE, and whether the Dems should be the ‘antiwar party.’
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After months of Donald Trump claiming that he would end the illegal war in Iran within two weeks, the U.S. and Iran are once again trading strikes as nuclear deal negotiations have collapsed.

And to make matters worse, this war – like most of Trump’s claims – is based on a lie.

Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner tells Mehdi: “I’ve seen all the intelligence. There was no imminent threat [from Iran]. And this was a war of choice.”

As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took to Capitol Hill this week to beg for a near $70 billion in additional funding for the war, Sen. Warner sounds the alarm on just how inept Donald Trump has been at handling the conflict: “There’s not been an organized, straightforward plan, and his unwillingness to come before Congress or go to the American people and say, ‘Here’s what I want to do with this war’ is crazy.”

But Iran isn’t all the two discuss. In this wide-ranging interview, Mehdi also presses Sen. Warner on:

  • Whether he regrets his vote for Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

  • His recent vote in favor of selling bombs to Israel while opposing the sale of bulldozers

  • Whether he believes Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza

  • The Sudan, Rohingya, and Uyghur genocides, in comparison to Gaza

  • Why he still takes AIPAC money

  • Trump’s bogus election interference claims and the ‘five-alarm fire’ about ‘corrupt’ elections

  • And his position on the future of ICE.

Paid subscribers can watch the full 27-minute interview above, while free subscribers can access a two-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again!

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