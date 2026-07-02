Is This Mamdani’s 2029 Opponent? If So, LOL
Dave Portnoy, founder of the bro-tastic media empire Barstool Sports, says he'd 'love' to run against Zohran Mamdani. But is he serious? Plus, Anderson Cooper can't 'run far enough' from Bari Weiss.
Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’
Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In tonight’s edition, does Zohran Mamdani need to take the threat of “Barstool conservatism” seriously ahead of his next mayoral election? Also, Anderson Cooper just can’t seem to get away from Bari Weiss, and NPR really steps in it over a botched Supreme Court story.
‘El Presidente’ for NYC Mayor?
Amid the current political freakout (from MAGA and establishment Democrats) over Zohran Mamdani’s role as kingmaker as anti-war progressives and democratic socialists rack up primary victories, the New York City mayor suddenly found himself a potential new challenger for 2029.