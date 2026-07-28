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Are AIPAC and Haley Stevens... Working Together?

Mehdi explains in this video why it’s no coincidence that AIPAC’s ads look exactly like what pro-Israel candidate Stevens has been asking for, despite campaign finance laws banning any coordination.
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In Michigan, AIPAC is going to great lengths to help pro-Israel Senate candidate Haley Stevens defeat her progressive opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, in the state’s Democratic primary, with the group already spending around $30 million backing her, the most they’ve ever spent on a single race.

But the AIPAC support doesn’t stop there.

As Mehdi breaks down in this 4-minute video, AIPAC’s super PAC – United Democracy Project – has been running ads with the exact kind of messages Haley Stevens has been asking for, despite campaign finance laws prohibiting coordination between super PACs and their preferred candidate.

Watch the full video above where Mehdi brings the receipts, unpacks the concept of ‘redboxing,’ and explains how AIPAC and Stevens might be getting away with it.

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