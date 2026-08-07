Pakistanis 'Massively Disappointed' in Trump and the U.S., Says Top Imran Khan Adviser

This week marks three years since former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was imprisoned. He’s been held in solitary confinement and cut off from family amid their growing concerns about his deteriorating health.

“No one’s had access to him for about seven months now,” Zulfi Bukhari, one of Khan’s closest advisers and a spokesman for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, tells Mehdi. “We’ve gone to courts to try to get a bail on medical grounds…But right now we’ve had zero joy.”

Bukhari also expresses frustration with the Trump administration, which Khan’s supporters had hoped would speak out on his behalf. “We were told that President Trump really cares about his friend, Imran Khan,” he says, adding “I think all Pakistanis are massively disappointed in the way the U.S. has treated Pakistan.”

And despite a recent Observer report that “a deal to free the World Cup-winning captain has been discussed behind the scenes,” Bukhari denies that negotiations are underway.

Paid subscribers can watch the full 18-minute interview above to hear about the latest efforts to release Khan and why his sons have still not been granted visas to visit him. Free subscribers can access a 3-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to unlock the rest of Zeteo’s award-winning content.

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