Mahmoud Khalil takes part in a pro-Palestine protest on Aug. 16, 2025 in New York. Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images.

Mahmoud Khalil is suing Donald Trump’s administration over its refusal to release its communications with shadowy anti-Palestinian organizations and individuals in the lead-up to when it arrested the student protest leader last March.

Khalil was the first of many foreign students targeted by the Trump administration, which revoked their visas – in Khalil’s case, his green card – purely based on their speech criticizing Israel and supporting Palestine. Khalil, a Columbia University graduate, spent over three months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention, as Trump sought to deport him.

In July, it was revealed in court that ICE had used information from Canary Mission and Betar – two of the pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian, anti-speech doxxing groups – to generate leads on students to target, including Khalil.

“For months, shady organizations and individuals carried out a smear and harassment campaign designed to intimidate and silence me,” Khalil tells Zeteo. “The public deserves full accountability for every bad actor who helped make that possible, including those at Columbia who fabricated and amplified these smears and opened the door for state retaliation against Palestinian speech.”