EXCLUSIVE: Mahmoud Khalil Sues Trump Admin for Communications With Anti-Palestinian Groups
Khalil is seeking all communications between the Trump administration and outside pro-Israel doxxing groups like Canary Mission.
Mahmoud Khalil is suing Donald Trump’s administration over its refusal to release its communications with shadowy anti-Palestinian organizations and individuals in the lead-up to when it arrested the student protest leader last March.
Khalil was the first of many foreign students targeted by the Trump administration, which revoked their visas – in Khalil’s case, his green card – purely based on their speech criticizing Israel and supporting Palestine. Khalil, a Columbia University graduate, spent over three months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention, as Trump sought to deport him.
In July, it was revealed in court that ICE had used information from Canary Mission and Betar – two of the pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian, anti-speech doxxing groups – to generate leads on students to target, including Khalil.
“For months, shady organizations and individuals carried out a smear and harassment campaign designed to intimidate and silence me,” Khalil tells Zeteo. “The public deserves full accountability for every bad actor who helped make that possible, including those at Columbia who fabricated and amplified these smears and opened the door for state retaliation against Palestinian speech.”