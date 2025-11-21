Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate against Israel in Birmingham on November 6, 2025. Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

More than 200 women from around the world, including prominent actors and writers, signed a letter sent to Barbara Čeferin, the wife of European Football (UEFA) President Aleksander Čeferin, on Friday, urging her to do “everything in your power to help remove Israel from European football.”

Signatories of the letter, which was shared exclusively with Zeteo, include: actor Nicola Coughlan of ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘Bridgerton,’ actor Carice van Houten of ‘Game of Thrones,’ comedian Jen Brister, actor Juliet Stevenson, and artist Shirley Manson of American rock band Garbage.

“At the time of the writing of this letter, after the ceasefire agreement signing, they are ferociously shelling the Gaza Strip. We write to you as fellow women, partners, mothers, and trailblazers to ask that you do everything in your power to help remove Israel from European football,” the authors write.

“We understand the unique influence we as women have in our communities and relationships, and in normal circumstances, we would leave that power to each other to wield in private. But we are not living in normal circumstances.”

A proposal to ban Israel from UEFA was being considered in September, but it was paused after US President Donald Trump announced his so-called “peace plan” for Gaza. Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians since the “ceasefire” took effect, and has escalated its operations in the occupied West Bank.

The women-led letter adds to mounting pressure on the international sports stage to suspend Israel from UEFA. It follows an athlete-led letter signed by Paul Pogba and Nigel Pearson, and a human rights expert-led letter signed by Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, executive director of the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention. Turkey, Spain’s prime minister, the Football Association of Ireland, and several Italian clubs have also called for a ban.

Friday’s letter also includes personal notes from many of the signatories, which not only included well-known figures but also women from all walks of life.

“I believe in you and your voice matters,” Irish television presenter Síle Seoige writes simply.

“I speak with Palestinians in Gaza every day. Their lives, their futures and much of their family has been erased. Settlers are waiting to take their land. They are begging to be heard,” writes comedian Jen Brister. “Don’t turn away from a people who are systematically being murdered and ethnically cleansed from their own land. Do not give Israel impunity. Boycott, divest, sanction. Their crimes must not be laundered through football or any international sports event.”

“No mother’s children should have to grow up in hunger and fear,” writes Leslie H. of Texas. “Genocide is immoral and illegal, under international law. Please use your influence to protect families from erasure and the environment from Devastation!”

“As a soccer athlete, woman, mother, and just a human being – I strongly support kicking Israel out of any and all professional sport venues. We do not support genocide,” Rachel G. of Minnesota says.

“As a grandmother, I have seen many genocides in my time, but none so long and persistent as the one in Palestine. I cry when I see the photos of starving or mangled bodies still pouring out of there despite the supposed ceasefire,” writes Jane K. of California.

“As a mother, grandmother and wife, I am sick about the genocide. I lived through South African apartheid, same thing,” writes Trudy S. of New York.

Read the full letter:

