Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Feb. 23, 2026. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

On Donald Trump’s first inauguration day, I wrote a New York Times op-ed I thought would prove prescient. I suggested his movement wouldn’t last.

After all, he owed his flukish victory to shrinking segments of America: whites, evangelical Christians, less-educated voters. Demographic, social, and cultural change would keep shrinking them, notwithstanding their supercharged enthusiasm in 2016. Trump’s 2020 defeat seemed to vindicate that analysis.

Then Trump’s second victory made me doubt. Not only did he capture every electoral battleground in 2024, he won the popular vote by augmenting his MAGA base with new Black, Hispanic, and young supporters.

I’ve stopped doubting now. It’s not going to last much longer.

Trump’s shambolic second presidency has shown more vividly than ever what a MAGAfied America represents. And Americans don’t like what they see.