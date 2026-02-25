Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jon gazzard's avatar
jon gazzard
1h

they should , but they wont..sadly their prefer the cold hard cash of pro-israel lobby groups to actually serving the american people :(

Reply
Share
Mehrdad's avatar
Mehrdad
1h

DemocRats continue to put AIPAC and affiliate ahead of their American members and their own relevancy in the politics. They lost my vote and support and I am not sure they will ever get it back as their support for the genocidal Israel is far stronger than their support for people like me.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture