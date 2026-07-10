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Does Trump Compare To Hitler? Mehdi Asks This Fascism Expert

Lawyer and author Omer Aziz also discusses the history of Nazism in the U.S., and the time Donald Trump’s father attended a KKK rally.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Jul 10, 2026
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In his new book, ‘Shadows of the Republic: The Rebirth of Fascism in America and How to Defeat It for Good,’ lawyer and author Omer Aziz documents the resurgence of fascism in the United States and lays out a playbook to fight back against it.

Now, in a timely interview on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ Aziz, who most recently served as speechwriter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, warns Mehdi that “the much more dangerous part of fascism is the fascists in suits.”

It is using the machinery of constitutional government in a partisan way to make it subservient to the political party and then to turn it against ordinary citizens, dissidents, free thinkers, journalists,” Aziz says.

Mehdi also asks Aziz about:

  • Antifascist protesters being deemed a domestic terrorism threat by the Trump administration

  • If he agrees with comparisons between Trump and Hitler

  • Elon Musk’s role in the global fascist project

  • The three most important points in his antifascist playbook

  • His former boss calling Trump’s war in Iran “worth it.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full video interview above, while free subscribers can access a 2-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again.

Click here to buy a copy of Aziz’s book, Shadows of the Republic: The Rebirth of Fascism in America and How to Defeat It for Good,’ And if you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

Looking for more book recommendations? Visit the Zeteo book club here for inspiration!

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