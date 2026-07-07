World’s Worst Person Is Also World’s First Trillionaire. What Does That Mean for the Rest of Us?

What does it take to become the world’s first trillionaire, even if only for a few days? Is it grit, determination, or just an unprecedented level of genius?

According to Naomi and Mehdi, the equation looks a bit more like this – a combination of government subsidies, ridiculous IPO promises, political corruption, and perhaps being one of the most horrible people on the planet.

In this latest episode of ‘Unshocked,’ Naomi and Mehdi break down what Elon Musk’s new trillionaire status and the increased influence of billionaires says about the state of democracy.

“They really believe that their wealth should buy them what Donald Trump wants more than anything, which is impunity,” Naomi says to Mehdi.

The conversation is passionate, wide-ranging, and insightful, with Mehdi and Naomi discussing:

Musk taking advantage of ordinary people’s anger over the system of wealth, and directing it towards migrants

How Musk’s SpaceX IPO is based on wildly unrealistic goals, like space tourism and AI data centers in space

Billionaire PayPal founder and Musk pal Peter Thiel, who has said democracy and freedom are not “compatible”

Musk’s feud with Rep. Ro Khanna over deaths caused by DOGE’s USAID cuts

Protests in Albania over Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s plans to build a resort on a protected Albanian nature reserve. Share

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview for free, with no paywall. Free subscribers can watch a 5-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to watch the full interview and get access to all of Zeteo’s premium content.

Check out Zeteo’s other recent stories: