Demonstrators showing support for Prairieland defendants gathered outside of the Eldon B Mahon United States Courthouse in Fort Worth on March 13, 2026. Photo by Kevin Krause/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

“This is mass punishment. Collective punishment. This is guilt by association. This is injustice.”

So remarked former U.S. Marine reservist Benjamin Song after being handed down a 100-year sentence on Tuesday in connection with criminal convictions for a demonstration outside the Prairieland ICE prison in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4 of last year.

Dallas artist Daniel Sanchez Estrada wasn’t even at the protest, but he got 30 years after being caught on camera carrying a box of so-called “Antifa materials” (i.e., pamphlets) to a car, allegedly to protect his wife, Marciela Rueda, who attended (Estrada’s lawyer said he was moving boxes of his own personal material). Rueda was sentenced to 70 years behind bars.

Each of the other defendants got 50 years. They were convicted on a number of charges, including providing material support to terrorists.

This is part of an increasingly disturbing pattern of the Trump administration criminalizing speech and assembly in the United States. And it should alarm us all.