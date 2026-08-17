Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Is a New, Expanded Progressive 'Squad' Coming to Congress in 2027?

Justice Democrats’ Usamah Andrabi discusses the recent primary upsets, his left-wing organization’s relationship with the DSA, and how Dem candidates have successfully stood up to corporate PAC money.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
∙ Paid

Darializa Avila Chevalier. Claire Valdez. Dr. Adam Hamawy. Donavan McKinney. Chris Rabb.

These progressive House candidates all won their Democratic primaries, but they also have something else in common – they were all endorsed by Justice Democrats.

With the midterm elections less than three months away, Justice Democrats’ communications director Usamah Andrabi joins Mehdi to break down what has, so far, been a big year for progressives, and what these victories mean for the future of the left and the Democratic Party.

The Democratic base is excited by our candidates because they are showing you don’t have to be bought and sold to be leaders for your communities,” Andrabi says. “In fact, you can’t be leaders for your community unless you are unbought and unbossed.”

And as AIPAC continues to pour millions of dollars against pro-Palestinian candidates, the two discuss just how big of a role Gaza has played in the Democratic primaries.

Overwhelmingly, Democratic voters don’t want to see their taxpayer dollars spent on endless wars and genocide abroad, and yet, only a minority of Democrats in Congress represent that view,” Andrabi tells Mehdi.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above, while free subscribers can access a 3-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to unlock the rest of Zeteo’s award-winning content.

Share

Check out more from Zeteo:

Cheating Is All Trump Knows

Cheating Is All Trump Knows

John Harwood
·
Aug 13
Read full story
Bernie Sanders Joins Mehdi to Talk Dems, Abdul El-Sayed, AIPAC, and Netanyahu

Bernie Sanders Joins Mehdi to Talk Dems, Abdul El-Sayed, AIPAC, and Netanyahu

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Aug 13
Watch now
This Dem Uses Fox as a Platform for Hate

This Dem Uses Fox as a Platform for Hate

Justin Baragona
·
Aug 12
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture