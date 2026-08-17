Is a New, Expanded Progressive 'Squad' Coming to Congress in 2027?

Darializa Avila Chevalier. Claire Valdez. Dr. Adam Hamawy. Donavan McKinney. Chris Rabb.

These progressive House candidates all won their Democratic primaries, but they also have something else in common – they were all endorsed by Justice Democrats.

With the midterm elections less than three months away, Justice Democrats’ communications director Usamah Andrabi joins Mehdi to break down what has, so far, been a big year for progressives, and what these victories mean for the future of the left and the Democratic Party.

“The Democratic base is excited by our candidates because they are showing you don’t have to be bought and sold to be leaders for your communities,” Andrabi says. “In fact, you can’t be leaders for your community unless you are unbought and unbossed.”

And as AIPAC continues to pour millions of dollars against pro-Palestinian candidates, the two discuss just how big of a role Gaza has played in the Democratic primaries.

“Overwhelmingly, Democratic voters don’t want to see their taxpayer dollars spent on endless wars and genocide abroad, and yet, only a minority of Democrats in Congress represent that view,” Andrabi tells Mehdi.

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