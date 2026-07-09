‘Death’ and ‘Mass Murder’: Abby Martin on U.S. Policy Toward Cuba

Donald Trump is not just threatening war against Cuba, but his sanctions against the island nation are having severe and deadly consequences. Its power grid is collapsing and Cuba’s most vulnerable are dying. After a visit from CIA Director John Ratcliffe in May, it is making sweeping economic changes that journalist Abby Martin says could raise inequality. In the midst of this crisis, Martin became the first U.S. journalist to interview Cuba’s president Miguel Díaz-Canel, as part of a provocative documentary entitled ‘Cuba After Castro.’

“All we hear are the people fleeing from Cuba. We don’t understand why,” Martin tells Mehdi. “We have no idea what these countries would look like if the U.S. lifted its boot on the neck of the Cuban people.”

Martin’s documentary tells the untold story of the Cuban people. “Death is the policy. Mass murder is the policy that has been stated for decades to make the Cuban people suffer and overthrow their government.”

This in-depth conversation on the consequences of U.S. foreign policy goes beyond Cuba, as Mehdi and Martin also discuss her previous documentaries, centered around Israel’s crimes against Palestinians. Mehdi asks Martin about:

Her reaction to the situation in occupied Gaza today, where she says “the world has just sat idly by and watched genocide become the norm”

How speaking to Israelis on the ground made her feel like “reality was flipped on its head”

Why she believes Gaza is the “connective tissue” for so many people around the world

How she views Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s approach as “just like the Zionists’ wing of the foreign policy establishment.”

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