Did You See Mehdi’s Interview with Ms. Rachel?

It was an ‘unsubscribe’ seen and heard by perhaps millions around the world last week.

Not an unsubscribe to Zeteo (how dare you suggest, even think, such a thing!)… It was YouTube children’s show host Ms. Rachel unsubscribing from none other than the New York Times “because of its biased and dehumanizing coverage of Palestinians and Palestine, and its failure to uphold journalistic integrity,” she wrote in an Instagram post with more than 250,000 likes as of Sunday morning.

Ms. Rachel went on to share loaded questions she was asked by the Times for their piece about her earlier this year: from accusations that she accepts money “to further Hamas’s agenda” to her advocacy for Gaza when “it doesn’t seem to implicate directly” with her children-related work. (Because why would she care about more than 20,000 innocent children, right?)

This is why we, Zeteo, exist. Journalistic integrity with a bias for the truth and a desire to shed light on the greatest moral and legal issues of our time, especially Israel’s ongoing, US-backed, genocide in Gaza.

So, watch our interview with Ms. Rachel from earlier this year, in case you missed it when it came out, or if you just want to rewatch a conversation with a person who puts her morals above her career. It’s an interview where we don’t question her universal care for children or give weight to bad-faith critics. Mehdi tries instead to get to the heart of her work, her advocacy, and how her life has been affected by both.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you can let us know what you think of our interview in the comments section below. And if you’re a free subscriber, do please consider becoming a paid subscriber to help us continue doing what the New York Times fails to.

Check out more from Zeteo: