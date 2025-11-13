‘One of the Great Journalistic Crimes of Our Age’: BBC Resignations, Trump’s Billion-Dollar Threat, and the Maccabi Fan Scandal

This past week, Trump took his crusade against the free press all the way across the pond, threatening the BBC with a $1 billion lawsuit over an edit of his Jan. 6 speech.

“Not only are they [the Trump administration] reshaping the media landscape in the US in their image – they’re now boasting of taking down a foreign news broadcasters’ leadership. A broadcast, of course, with global reach,” Owen says to Mehdi.

In this episode of ‘Two Outspoken,’ Mehdi and Owen meet in London to explain why the BBC is only helping Trump by “rolling over” and having their executives resign over the scandal. They also debunk claims of the BBC’s leftist and pro-Palestine bias – revealing that it’s actually the other way around.

The two dive deep into the Labour government’s dishonest portrayal of the Maccabi fan ban in Birmingham – which police have now confirmed was put in place due to “significant levels of hooliganism” from the fan base, rather than antisemitic threats from inside the UK.

“Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy, the British government, as well as the British media, decided to throw Birmingham under a bus…to protect racist football hooligans from a state committing genocide,” Owen says to Mehdi.

Mehdi and Owen also expose just how pro-Palestine some in Keir Starmer’s cabinet used to be, with Mehdi telling Owen that they, “threw their own views under the bus for power.”

