Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on Nov. 14, 2025. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump unleashed an outrageous level of corruption and brazenly abused his power in order to advance his cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and his connections to the “most infamous pedophile in American history.”

The president is devoting a towering amount of time and government resources to burying the Epstein files, in part, because the issue angers the notoriously tantrum-prone man in a way that few other subjects do. “It really fucking pisses him off,” one Trump adviser tells Zeteo, regarding the Epstein scandal and some GOP lawmakers’ willingness to cross him and call for transparency. “That is why he’s doing all this.”

There, of course, could be other reasons why he is doing all of this – and those reasons could very well be buried in the trove of confidential federal files on the late convicted criminal that Trump is fighting like hell to keep under lock and key. For now, the nominal leader of the free world is resorting to bullying and blatant corruption to keep it that way.