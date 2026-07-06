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Brigit's avatar
Brigit
4h

They snatched him as he was walking home through the rubble! His arms were full of black bruises the last time he was before a camera! The occupiers claim he is a Hamas operative, show no proof, but slowly and deliberately torture him to death for the public to view! Are you people, who could stop Israel, f*cking crazy to just let this happen?

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
4h

Israel is a sickness. Non of what they do has anything to do with protecting themselves. Nothing!

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