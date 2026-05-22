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Majid's avatar
Majid
2h

Grifters jumping ship like rats. Zero integrity. She couldn't even be vehemently opposed the one thing that she was for ("no war with Iran").

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Khadijah Hussain's avatar
Khadijah Hussain
2h

One down and the rest to go!!!

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