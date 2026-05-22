Tulsi Gabbard in the Oval Office on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, plans to leave her cabinet-level position by the end of June, according to her resignation letter.

Gabbard, once a Democratic congresswoman, staked her reputation on being vigorously opposed to America’s “regime change wars.” She endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. Then, she spent nearly a year and a half propping up a Trump administration dedicated to authoritarian violence and power grabs, a world-historically corrupt personality cult, and – who could forget? – launching regime-change wars.

In her formal resignation letter, Gabbard cited her husband’s struggle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer” as her reason for quitting, and wrote to Trump about how “deeply grateful” she is for “the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.” She is the fourth cabinet-level official to resign or be pushed out of Trump’s second administration; all four have been women.

By her own words, Gabbard is not resigning out of principle or in protest. She is resigning because of an intensely personal, serious family matter. Taking her at her word, Gabbard is not quitting because she is incensed by what the Trump-Vance administration is doing on Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and elsewhere across the globe.

As President Trump bombed Iran, as he invaded Venezuela and kidnapped its leader, as he started his illegal war of aggression on the Iranian people, as he’s ramping up preparations for a possible invasion of Cuba, as he refuses to take invading Mexico off the table, as he sought to conquer Greenland, as he waged deadly warfare on his own people, as he bombed, and bombed, and bombed – Tulsi Gabbard stayed put. She did not leave in protest, including when it could have – maybe? – mattered or meant something. She did not meaningfully fight any of the war policies she once claimed to abhor.

She was proud to serve as a willing cog in Trump’s vast war machine, even as she was reportedly regularly excluded from sensitive, high-level meetings – like those over kidnapping Venezuela’s leader – to the point that White House aides would joke that her title, DNI, stood for “Do Not Invite.”

But for Trump, enough is never enough.

The president, according to sources in and out of government who’ve talked to Trump about this over the past several months, had indeed flirted with the idea of getting rid of Gabbard altogether. As Zeteo reported in March, Trump has made snide, bitter comments behind the scenes about Gabbard not being enthusiastic enough about his disastrous war in Iran. And on Friday afternoon, Reuters reported, citing one “source familiar with the matter,” that ​Gabbard had been “forced out by the White House,” as the Trump administration continued to insist her departure was due to her husband’s health.

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But one professional saving grace for Gabbard was that Trump – an administration official and another source briefed on the matter tell Zeteo – had gushed to confidants how thrilled he was by some of the work Gabbard had been doing on what he dubs “election integrity.”

There is, however, no reason that the U.S. director of national intelligence, one of the most influential positions for the most sensitive of national security-related matters and vital intelligence analysis, should be anywhere near Donald Trump’s thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election – an election he lost and then tried to steal, leading to death and destruction.

But that’s what Gabbard’s been doing in recent months, serving as the face and one of the ringleaders of Trump’s intelligence community “investigation” into U.S. voting systems. Her job, officially, is to keep the American people safe. Instead, she used her soon-to-be former office to aid Trump’s efforts to rig future elections and punish his political foes who committed the crime of refusing to help Trump rig a past election.

To say that Gabbard disgraced herself and her office is both a dramatic understatement and also perhaps the only true qualification she had for working in the second Trump presidency.

Gabbard wrote in Friday’s letter that “we have made significant progress at the ODNI – advancing unprecedented transparency and restoring integrity to the intelligence community,” while Trump thanked her and said, “Tulsi has done an incredible job.”

For most of her political career, Gabbard presented herself as an unshakably anti-war, anti-imperialist political figure of the progressive left – she literally sold campaign T-shirts that declared, “No War with Iran.” As Gabbard joined the MAGA movement, she maintained her professed commitment to preventing wars. “A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a man who wants to end wars, not start them,” she proclaimed shortly before the 2024 election.

As Zeteo has noted, Gabbard’s anti-war story was always a lie, and that was the case even before she proudly, shamelessly served the agenda of one of the most fiendishly warmongering and violently imperialistic presidents that the United States has produced in a very long time.

And by the end of her time spent at the highest levels of Trump’s government, Gabbard revealed herself to have nothing but sneering contempt for American democratic values: someone who would gladly allow the U.S. intelligence apparatus to be perverted and disgraced, all to make Donald Trump feel better about a presidential election he lost and failed to steal.

At best, she allowed President Trump to turn her into one of his warmongers-by-proxy. By her own admission, being stridently anti-war was one of the most important things she could have done with her life. She wanted to stop regional conflicts before they started, she claimed. She said she wanted to save untold numbers of lives.

She threw that all away, like a used Swiffer wipe, in a heartbeat, so that she could serve at the pleasure of a former host of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ who keeps threatening Iran with full-blown genocide.

Let that be her legacy.

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