Tulsi Gabbard at a Cabinet meeting on April 10, 2025. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Quiz question: Which member of the Trump Cabinet has executed the most shameless series of political contortions – morphing from Trump critic to Trump sycophant – in a desperate bid to stay on the president’s good side?

Is it Vice President JD Vance, who once called Trump “America’s Hitler”? Is it Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who also compared Trump to Hitler and compared MAGA voters to the Nazis? Is it Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who described Trump as a “con artist” and mocked the size of his manhood?

My view? It’s Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s director of national intelligence (DNI).

On Jan. 6, 2021, after an armed mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol and tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, Gabbard took to Twitter. The four-term Democratic congresswoman had officially retired from Congress three days earlier, but she wasn’t willing to turn a blind eye to the violent insurrection that had just occurred at her former workplace.

“Those who stormed the US Capitol today are criminals who must be condemned and denounced,” she tweeted. “They are not patriots,” she continued, before adding: “Nor are those who encouraged them.”

A few weeks later, she again denounced the “mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities” and called them “domestic enemies of our country.”

Got that? Gabbard was opposed not just to Jan. 6 insurrectionists but to those who “encouraged them” (Donald Trump!) and to their stated goal of preventing Congress “from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.” Gabbard, who had publicly congratulated Joe Biden on his victory two months earlier, seemed to have no time for Trump’s election lies or MAGA’s conspiracy theories.

Fast forward to last week, and to Fulton County, Georgia. FBI agents searched the main election office there, seizing records and documents related to the 2020 election. And who should pop up in the background, in a baseball cap? Yes, Tulsi Gabbard.