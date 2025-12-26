Donald Trump on Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 24, 2025. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images.

During his first Christmas break back in power, President Donald Trump spent much of the holiday week bombing Nigeria and melting down online in a 100-plus-post social media spree, during which he repeatedly attacked Somali immigrants; promoted lies about the 2020 election, which he tried to steal; urged the deportation of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar; reposted calls for the jailing of his political opponents; renewed his threats of government censorship against late-night comedy hosts; declared CBS ‘Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert a “dead man walking”; and once again attempted to deflect attention from his administration’s ongoing cover-up of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the “most infamous pedophile in American history.”

Try traveling back in time one decade and reading that sentence to the average American.

In covering Trump’s presidency, it’s far too easy to come off as hysterical or maddeningly hyperbolic to many passive news observers, even if all you’ve done is write a straightforward and objectively accurate sentence about what Trump just did or said. But such is the rabidly authoritarian and uniquely perverse nature of the new Trump era, which is only entering its second year.