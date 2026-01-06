Donald Trump speaks from the Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Five years ago today, on Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald J. Trump incited a crowd of violent insurrectionists who went on to storm the US Capitol, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people, in an effort to help him steal the election he had lost.

It was a day that many hoped would mark the end of Trump’s political career, as Republicans loudly condemned the president’s actions and social media sites quickly suspended his accounts. Trump was even federally indicted for his actions leading up to and on Jan. 6, as a part of special counsel Jack Smith’s election subversion case.

Yet, here we are half a decade later, and it appears that Trump has successfully taken advantage of Americans’ collective political amnesia. Not only has he found his way back into the White House, but he has used his renewed powers to rewrite Jan. 6 as a “day of love,” pardoning over 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters and suspending prosecutors for referring to those people as a “mob of rioters.”

So we here at Zeteo have created a detailed, hour-by-hour timeline to remind you of the truth of what happened on Jan. 6 and all the ways – from tweets to speeches to phone calls – that Trump fueled the flames on that “day of love.”