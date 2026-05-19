Donald Trump speaks at the White House on May 18, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images.

Donald Trump is a game show host. Ever since 2015, he’s been telling the American voter – twice successfully – that his time hosting ‘The Apprentice’ and ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ should be seen as a qualification for the United States presidency.

Once in the White House, Trump imported many aspects of how he ruled over that NBC reality TV series to how he governed the U.S. This includes his casual, incredibly stupid racism, his cruelty towards those who are different and people with disabilities, and his propensity for covering for those credibly accused of sexual misconduct. After all, “handle it like you handled it on ‘The Apprentice’” is actually something he said to one of his senior White House aides during his first term.

But now, Trump has grafted his game-show-host sensibilities onto how he’s running an illegal, horrifying, grossly unpopular, and economy-shredding war on the Iranian people. We are almost a year and a half into the Trump-Vance administration, and this president and his cronies have been so consistently, luridly lawless and uniquely corrupt that it seems almost quaint to note that President Trump just committed yet another impeachable offense.

Still, it cannot possibly be stressed (or yelled about) enough: If the way Trump is waging his Middle East war – with the president openly, routinely declaring his plots to unleash carnage not on the Iranian government but on Iranian civilians, with all the Tune-In-Next-Week-style teasing and banal melodrama of episodic reality television – is not an impeachable offense, then nothing is.

And these are not idle threats. “Donald The Dove” is executing and plotting all of these crimes and killings with the backing of nearly every single senior appointee, administration attorney, and Cabinet member whose actual job it is to tell the president: Sir, that would be completely illegal. Therefore, instead of acknowledging any standard guardrails, the president of the United States is planning sprees of murderous war crimes by his so-called “Department of War” like it’s a fucking game show, with guest appearances by his celebrity pals and powerful, rich buddies.