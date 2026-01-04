Donald Trump during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 3, 2026. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

If you thought unilaterally bombing Venezuela and abducting its leader and his wife was outrageous, buckle up – Mexico could be the next country that Donald Trump invades.

Last year, President Trump was briefed by military and intelligence officials on an array of military options for Venezuela – including different possible scenarios for killing Nicolás Maduro, two current Trump administration officials and a former one tell Zeteo. The options also included estimates of likely casualty figures, including for civilians. Ultimately, the sources say, Trump ruled out assassination – but he increasingly warmed to the kidnapping plans.

Early Saturday morning, the Trump administration bombed Venezuela and snatched Maduro and his wife under the cover of night, moving to transfer him to face criminal charges in New York. Hours later, Trump announced at a press conference that his administration is planning to “run” Venezuela “until such time as a proper transition can take place.”

These kinds of operations, further perverting and exploiting the existing structures of the Global War on Terror and the international war on drugs, are unlikely to stop at Venezuela’s borders – not while Trump remains in power.