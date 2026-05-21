Mother of Mosque Shooting Survivor Says MAGA ‘Supercharged’ Political Violence

As a San Diego community reels over this week’s shooting, and possible hate crime, at the city’s largest mosque, they’re also remembering three beloved victims as heroes. Investigators say the men distracted the shooters, preventing them from reaching over 100 children at the school next door.

Rana Dbeis, the mother of a five-year-old student and a close friend of one of the victims, joined Mehdi on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ to discuss the tragedy and growing Islamophobia in Donald Trump’s America.

“I haven’t personally felt safe in a long time,” Rana says. “It really, really amplified after Trump and the whole MAGA movement gained a lot of traction… The political atmosphere is extremely violent now. It’s supercharged.”

Watch the full video above to hear Rana describe the terrifying moment she learned there was an active shooter at her son’s school, call out the “disgusting” lack of accountability for Islamophobes like Laura Loomer and JD Vance, and share what she wants people to know about her community at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

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