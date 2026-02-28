Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
4hEdited

we all know its all lies hell no need for smoke and mirrors....they just come right out and say it.

Reply
Share
Ardrid's avatar
Ardrid
4h

Every accusation is a confession. MAGA is the walking epitome of hypocrisy personified.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture