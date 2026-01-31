Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Jan. 29, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.

Donald Trump’s administration escalated its efforts to justify his debunked election fraud lies with an FBI raid on an election office in Atlanta – but the stunning development may have greater implications for the midterm elections this year than the contest he definitively lost six years ago.

Trump already attempted to steal one election, the 2020 contest, in Georgia, and was criminally indicted for doing so. Wednesday’s raid offers a possible preview of how Trump’s administration could try to interfere in the 2026 midterm elections, when Republicans will have to overcome lagging poll numbers and widespread outrage over Trump’s policies as they seek to hold onto power in Congress, Democratic officials warn.

The officials worry the raid will also pave the way for a MAGA takeover of elections in Georgia’s Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold that will be crucial to determining the balance of power in the Senate.

A source familiar with Wednesday’s raid described a chaotic and disorganized scene in which FBI agents confiscated pallets of shrink-wrapped material, much of which is the subject of ongoing litigation between the Justice Department and Fulton County. But the agents did not take everything inside the warehouse, the source familiar with the operation said. That could make it difficult for the agency to find any errors that were not previously discovered by three recounts and multiple lawsuits – let alone evidence of widespread fraud.