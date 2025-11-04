Meet the Muslim Progressive Trying to Win Michigan for the Democrats

Mainstream Democrats appear to have little to no plan on how to win back Michigan’s Arab American voters, after losing them in record numbers during last year’s election.

However, Michigan’s Progressive US Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed may have an answer.

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, the Bernie-backed candidate tells Mehdi why he believes he is the “only” Democrat who can win Michigan’s US Senate seat in next year’s midterms and what it will take to win back those who abandoned Democrats last year due to the party’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

“The way that we get back the people that we lost is to have a galvanizing fight…one where we understand that the same system that is corrupting our politics to send our money abroad to buy other countries’ tanks and wage a genocide is the same system that’s corrupting out healthcare system,” El-Sayed says to Mehdi.

Mehdi and El-Sayed cover a wide range of issues in their discussion, including:

Whether El-Sayed is worried about AIPAC targeting him (“Michiganders are sick and tired of being told who they can and cannot vote for”)

Democrats failure to have a full reckoning over Gaza’s role during last year’s election (“It didn’t go far enough”)

El-Sayed’s “Medicare for All” campaign (“We have to do the work of persuasion”)

Oh, and don’t miss out on hearing which Democratic president encouraged El-Sayed to consider a career in politics.

