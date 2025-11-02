JD Vance speaks to reporters at the US Capitol on Oct. 28, 2025. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Does anyone know what the vice president of the United States actually does?

Neither does JD Vance.

But you can’t say he’s not booked and busy. This week, his schedule was packed! If you couldn’t keep up with Mr. Vance’s Veep adventures, we’ve got you covered:

Pretending to be Charlie Kirk

To honor his late friend, Vance joined Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, at a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi, where he, naturally, debated college kids. In Kirk fashion, Vance veered into racism, revisionism, and reactionism (more on that later). Erika Kirk even noted “similarities” between her husband and the VP. Sometimes, it seems like his vice-presidential responsibilities are just a distraction from a brighter career as a right-wing influencer.

Getting to the bottom of what really happened to Zohran Mamdani’s auntie…

In a powerful speech about Islamophobia, the New York City mayoral candidate said, “I want to speak to the memory of my aunt who stopped taking the subway after September 11th because she did not feel safe in her hijab.”

Vance took to Twitter (where else?) to sniff around. “According to Zohran,” the VP wrote, “the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks.”

Vance’s tweet helped spark a straight-faced national discourse about whether Mamdani’s aunt is really his aunt, and not just a cousin whom he called ‘auntie.’ Auntie-gate, if you will.

Plus, we’re pretty sure JD knows an honorary auntie, or two…

Investigating UFOs?

As millions of Americans face losing food aid and health insurance, Vice President Vance sounds more passionate about… UFO sightings.