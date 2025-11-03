Portrait of Tricia McLaughlin. Photo courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security.

As the public face of Donald Trump’s mass deportation and surveillance regime, Tricia McLaughlin’s job is to defend the indefensible: masked, unaccountable agents traveling in unmarked vehicles and kidnapping people off the streets – including 170 US citizens so far.

That means McLaughlin has had to do an awful lot of lying. What else could one do, besides not do this job, quit, and repent?

As the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeks to intimidate staffers from speaking out by subjecting them to lie detector tests, McLaughlin appears to be exempt from such tests – at least based on her growing record of egregious and Orwellian lying. Just take a look – and bear in mind, these are only some of the lies, so far.