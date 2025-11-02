Zohran Mamdani Tells Zeteo New Yorkers Are Done With Andrew Cuomo’s ‘Bigotry’

On the precipice of the long-awaited and deeply contentious New York City mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani visited taxi drivers at the airport. Then he met hospital workers. Then he went to church. Then a campaign rally. Then H Mart. Then the clubs. Zeteo’s Prem Thakker spoke with Mamdani at a supermarket on Saturday during the final stretch, as he met with voters all over the place.

Asked how New Yorkers have responded to the Islamophobic closing message pitched by his opponents, Mamdani responded: “I’ve been so heartened by New Yorkers and the messages that they’ve shared with me of solidarity, of hope for a future where we don’t just say goodbye to Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo, but also the bigotry that they have chosen to spout over these past few days.”

“In a time when cruelty is so endemic in our politics, you will find New Yorkers show kindness on a day-to-day basis,” he added.

Take out three minutes from your weekend to watch Mamdani talk with Prem, above, about the campaign, pigeons, Halloween costumes, and more.

