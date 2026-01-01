Zeteo

Zeteo

Watch Zeteo Subscribers From All Over the World Describe Why They Support Our Work

Hundreds of you shared powerful, heartfelt messages with us. Your words and your support mean so much, thank you!
Team Zeteo
Jan 01, 2026

We asked, “Why do you support Zeteo?”

You answered.

Earlier last month, we put out a call to Zeteo’s subscribers to submit videos sharing why you choose to subscribe to us. We received countless responses from all over the world and put together this short compilation of some of the entries.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to submit (we will do another short compilation with other entries soon), and thank you to ALL of our subscribers for supporting us – and especially our paid subscribers for funding our work and our founding members for being Zeteo’s financial backbone when it comes to our biggest projects of the year. We literally couldn’t do all of this without you.

Speaking of — if you still haven’t become a Zeteo paid subscriber, you can take advantage of our 24-hour New Year’s Day sale and receive a 20% discount on the annual membership by clicking here. Start off 2026 with full access to the best independent news outlet out there.

GET 20% OFF AN ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP

We’re just getting started.

Happy New Year!

DON’T MISS: A special LIVE in-person event: Join Mehdi, Swin, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Sarah Matthews, Miles Taylor, and another special guest tbc for a powerful evening at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026!

GET TICKETS HERE!

Get tickets via this LINK.

