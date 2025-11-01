Donald Trump speaks at Palm Beach International Airport on Oct. 31, 2025. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

This isn’t just a bluff, or mere bluster, or MAGA-Madman Theory.

President Donald Trump and key advisers are getting increasingly serious about bombing Venezuelan soil to destabilize the Maduro regime, at a time when skeptical voices in the administration are largely sidelined or censoring themselves to avoid being pushed aside, US officials and other sources with knowledge of the situation tell Zeteo.

“He’s siding with all this neocon stuff,” a senior Trump administration official says. “The president has not made a final decision yet on if he will strike inside Venezuela, but I’ve seen nothing to make me doubt that he wants to.”