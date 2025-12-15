Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

‘Good Muslim, Bad Muslim’: Mehdi and Prem Unpack the Australia Terror Attack

Plus: Netanyahu’s cynical blame game, gun control, a war with Venezuela, Erika Kirk’s CBS town hall, and more, on this week’s ‘Ask the Editor.’
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan, Prem Thakker, and Team Zeteo
Dec 15, 2025

The perpetrators behind the horrific, antisemitic shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach turned out to be Muslim – but, in a twist, so was the heroic man who tackled one of the shooters from behind. Mehdi and Prem break down the violence, the political fallout, and more of the week’s biggest stories during Zeteo’s livestreamed, audience-led Q&A.

“We shouldn’t have to be heroes. Those of us who are Muslims living in the West shouldn’t have to disarm a gunman in order for people to say, ‘Well, actually, Muslims, they’re good people,’” says Mehdi. “Our citizenship, our presence should not be conditional. We should belong because we belong.”

Watch the full video above to hear Prem and Mehdi also discuss:

  • The shooting at Brown University, and the US’s failure to curb gun violence

  • Benjamin Netanyahu’s blaming the beach massacre on Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state

  • Erika Kirk’s Bari Weiss-moderated CBS town hall: “This is MAGA’s new media channel.”

  • Donald Trump’s deranged reaction to Rob Reiner’s death

  • War with Venezuela?

  • …and more.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next livestream on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

Share

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

Catch up on more from Zeteo:

Trump and Hegseth Think You’re as Cruel as They Are

Trump and Hegseth Think You’re as Cruel as They Are

Prem Thakker
·
Dec 14
Read full story
The (Muslim) Hero of Bondi

The (Muslim) Hero of Bondi

Mehdi Hasan
·
Dec 15
Read full story
BREAKING: Trump Dances on Rob Reiner’s Grave

BREAKING: Trump Dances on Rob Reiner’s Grave

Asawin Suebsaeng
·
Dec 15
Read full story
Get more from Mehdi Hasan in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture