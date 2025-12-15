‘Good Muslim, Bad Muslim’: Mehdi and Prem Unpack the Australia Terror Attack

The perpetrators behind the horrific, antisemitic shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach turned out to be Muslim – but, in a twist, so was the heroic man who tackled one of the shooters from behind. Mehdi and Prem break down the violence, the political fallout, and more of the week’s biggest stories during Zeteo’s livestreamed, audience-led Q&A.

“We shouldn’t have to be heroes. Those of us who are Muslims living in the West shouldn’t have to disarm a gunman in order for people to say, ‘Well, actually, Muslims, they’re good people,’” says Mehdi. “Our citizenship, our presence should not be conditional. We should belong because we belong.”

Watch the full video above to hear Prem and Mehdi also discuss:

The shooting at Brown University, and the US’s failure to curb gun violence

Benjamin Netanyahu’s blaming the beach massacre on Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state

Erika Kirk’s Bari Weiss-moderated CBS town hall: “This is MAGA’s new media channel.”

Donald Trump’s deranged reaction to Rob Reiner’s death

War with Venezuela?

…and more.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next livestream on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

